New trade centers opened in Kyzylorda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two new trade centers - Koktem and Arzan have been unveiled in Kazalinsk district of Kyzylorda region on Saturday, local authorities say.

The two-storey Koktem trade center has 15 boutiques and employs 17 workers. Cost of its construction amounted to 15 million tenge.

The second trade center worth 20 million tenge offers its clients to buy clothing, jewelry, accessories, fruits, vegetables and other products. The modernly equipped center created 33 new workplaces.