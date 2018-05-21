New train station to emerge in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - It is planned to launch a new railway station in Shymkent by 2020, Kazinform cites the press service of the South Kazakhstan Region Governor's Office.

The project concept was developed by the initiative international group, Head of the South Kazakhstan Office of the Union of Architects of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamyrbaev, Project Manager Alikhan Bizhanov, Director of the Research Institute for the Development of Communications Altaibek Urazbekov, together with representatives of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company.

Altaibek Urazbekov informed Governor of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev of the specifications for the construction of the bypass railroad line of Shymkent.

"The project manager pointed to the opportunity of implementing and putting the project into operation by 2020 to mark the Year of Shymkent as the cultural capital of the CIS countries," the report says.



The Governor of the region stressed that the project is of social importance and will improve the level of passenger service and attract tourists to the region. In this regard, he instructed the heads of the respective departments to create a working group for the project implementation.

As of today, the project is under approval by authorized government bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the national planning procedures for public-private partnership projects.

Within the framework of the project, "Shymkent-2" station shall be built along "Western Europe-Western China" International Transport Corridor.

