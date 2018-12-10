New train to link Karaganda and Tomsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Passenger Transportation JSC launched on December 9 a new international passenger train en route Karaganda -Tomsk, the company's press service reports.

Running every other day the train is called to become another link in strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation. It runs through Astana-1, Pavlodar, Sharbakty, Kulunda, the release reads. Points of inspection are situated at Sharbakty (Kazakhstan) and Kulunda (Russia).



It departs from Karaganda at 11:24 p.m to arrive in Tomsk at 07:45 a.m. The total travel time is 35 hours 21 minutes.