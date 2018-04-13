New transport corridor: Sagintayev surveys construction of bridge in Atyrau region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of his working trip to Atyrau region Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev got acquainted with the progress in construction of the bridge across the Ural River in Makhambet district, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

According to the deputy akim (governor) of the region, Zhassulan Suyunchaliyev, the bridge crossing the Ural River is being built in the village of Makhambet, which connects the Atyrau-Uralsk highway of the republican importance with the regional highway Atyrau-Inder. The bridge will become part of the Aktobe - Atyrau - Astrakhan highway: it will shorten the route from Aktobe to Astrakhan, allowing the transit traffic not to enter Atyrau. The construction will be completed this year.



The new bridge in Makhambet district of the region will create an additional transport corridor and significantly relieve the regional center of traffic jams. The driveway will consist of two lanes, along the bridge there are pedestrian paths, which will ensure a constant and safe movement of transport and the residents. At the same time, the projected bridge transition will give an impetus to the development of small and medium businesses in the region.



It should be recalled, the Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev is in Atyrau region on behalf of the Head of State. The goal is to get acquainted with the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State given in the Address "Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", "New Opportunities Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution" and the Five Social Initiatives.



For reference: The bridge is being built entirely of concrete and without arms, which makes its construction unique. The carrying capacity of the new bridge across the Ural River near the village of Makhambet will be 180 tons, the length - 860 meters, and the width - 13 meters. The total length of the access roads is 8.5 kilometers.