New Turkish Parliament wins vote of Confidence

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The Turkish parliament approved Monday a new government formed by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in a vote of confidence following the early parliamentary elections, according to Sputnik International.

A vote broadcast by the local NTV television channel saw 315 lawmakers voting in support of the cabinet in a 550-strong parliament. "We gathered 49 percent of the votes. However, we will work for all our citizens," Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said following the vote. The ruling Turkish Justice and Development Party led by Davutoglu secured a majority of seats in snap parliamentary elections on November 1 - 317 seats in a 550-strong parliament or 49.5 percent of the vote. Photo: © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas