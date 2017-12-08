New TurkPA Secretary General elected

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Altynbek Mamayussupov has been elected as the Secretary General of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) at the 7th session of the Council in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform has learnt from kabar.kg.

Mamayussupov's candidature was unanimously supported by all participants of the session.



Prior to the new appointment, he was the official representative of the Jogorku Kenesh at TurkPA.



It should be noted that Kazakhstan passed the baton of TurkPA chairmanship to Kyrgyzstan.