New TV channel launched in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Caspian News, a new TV channel, has begun operating in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Director of Caspian News TV Channel Kazbek Kertayev said that the TV channel is on the air from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. He added the staff tries to broadcast news that remained "off scene" on other channels.

According to Kertayev, in each department, there is an experienced journalist, who, in addition to his/her main job, trains young ones. For now, the TV channel is broadcasting in the Kazakh language. However, it is planned to air news in Russian soon.

