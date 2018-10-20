EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:54, 20 October 2018 | GMT +6

    New TV channel launched in Atyrau

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Caspian News, a new TV channel, has begun operating in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Director of Caspian News TV Channel Kazbek Kertayev said that the TV channel is on the air from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. He added the staff tries to broadcast news that remained "off scene" on other channels.

    According to Kertayev, in each department, there is an experienced journalist, who, in addition to his/her main job, trains young ones. For now, the TV channel is broadcasting in the Kazakh language. However, it is planned to air news in Russian soon.
    null null null 

     

    Tags:
    Mass media Atyrau region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!