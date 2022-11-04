EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:01, 04 November 2022 | GMT +6

    New U.S. Ambassador presents credentials to First Deputy FM of Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 3, Kairat Umarov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the copies of the credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of United States Daniel Rosenblum and wished him success in his work.

    During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the prospects for developing and strengthening political dialogue as well as trade and economic cooperation, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

    The U.S. Ambassador thanked for the warm welcome and indicated his readiness to make every effort to further strengthen the enhanced strategic partnership.







    Photo: gov.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!