New U.S. Ambassador presents credentials to First Deputy FM of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 3, Kairat Umarov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the copies of the credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of United States Daniel Rosenblum and wished him success in his work.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the prospects for developing and strengthening political dialogue as well as trade and economic cooperation, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The U.S. Ambassador thanked for the warm welcome and indicated his readiness to make every effort to further strengthen the enhanced strategic partnership.





















Photo: gov.kz