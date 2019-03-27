New U.S. Ambassador presents credentials to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Kazakhstan William H. Moser has presented today his credentials to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

Moser's candidacy as the next U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan was approved by the U.S. Senate on 2 January 2019.

Ambassador Moser previously served as the energy attaché/economic officer and management officer at the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Almaty.

He has had a distinguished career as a member of the U.S. Foreign Service. Since joining the diplomatic corps in 1984, apart from Kazakhstan he has served in Ukraine, Egypt, Suriname, and Mali. He served as the Principal Deputy Director for Overseas Buildings Operations (2015 to 2017) and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Logistics Management (2006 to 2011). Other Washington assignments include the Director of Global Support Services and Innovation, the Deputy Executive Director for European and Eurasian Affairs, Post Management Officer in the Bureau of Near Eastern and South Asian Affairs, and Political-Military Affairs Officer in the Bureau of Political Military Affairs.

Ambassador Moser's overseas assignments have included tours as the Management Counselor at U.S. Embassy Kiev, Administrative Officer at U.S. Embassy Paramaribo, Financial Management Officer at U.S. Embassy Cairo and Consular Officer/Staff Assistant at U.S. Embassy Bonn. Ambassador Moser began his diplomatic career as a General Services Officer at U.S. Embassy Bamako, Mali.

Born and raised in North Carolina, Moser received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina. He is married and has three children. He is fluent in Russian, German, and French.



