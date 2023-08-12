New U.S. Consul General in Almaty greets Kazakhstanis in Kazakh

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Michelle Yerkin, the new U.S. Consul General in Almaty, took to the official Instagram page of the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty to greet Kazakhstanis in the Kazakh language and ask for their advice on what to see and try in the country, Kazinform reports.

«Today I’m honored to start my service as the U.S. Consul General in Almaty. I first fell I love with Almaty twenty years ago when I was here on my very first diplomatic assignment, and I am thrilled to return to this beautiful and fascinating country,» the newly-appointed U.S. Consul General in Almaty said in perfect Kazakh.

Michelle Yerkin revealed that she had started learning the Kazakh language, and she was happy to have the opportunity to continue her studies in the homeland of the Kazakh language.

She also added that her family and she were excited to rediscover the city and how Almaty and Southern Kazakhstan had changed, asking the followers to share their suggestions on the first things to see, try and taste in Kazakhstan.

«I am excited for all that we will accomplish together to strengthen the friendship between our two countries. I am looking forward to meeting you soon!» she said in conclusion.