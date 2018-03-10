New Uzbek Ambassador in RoK takes office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistam Saidikram Niyazhodzhayev has been appointed Ambassador to Kazakhstan, the MFA of the country informed.

Today on March 10, the new Ambassador departed to Astana in order to start his diplomatic mission.

Earlier Saidikram Niyazkhodzhayev worked as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

Civil Engineer by profession, Saidikram Niyazkhodzhayev held offices in the Presidential Administration Posts of Uzbekistan, and government agencies.