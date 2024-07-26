New vaccine may delay dementia, study suggests

A study in Nature Medicine suggests that the new shingles vaccine might delay the onset of dementia, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Researchers analysed health records of around 100,000 people who received either the older Zostavax vaccine or the newer Shingrix vaccine.

Results showed that those who received Shingrix had an average of 164 more days without a dementia diagnosis over six years compared to those who received the older vaccine. The effect was more pronounced in women.

Shingles, caused by the reactivation of the Herpes zoster virus (which also causes chickenpox), is a painful condition prevalent among older adults. The shingles vaccine has been available for about 18 years, and evidence has been growing regarding its potential benefits in reducing dementia risk, though a direct link has not been proven.

Professor Paul Harrison from the University of Oxford, one of the study authors, mentioned that even a delay of 164 days could be significant for public health.

Dr. Sheona Scales from Alzheimer's Research UK highlighted the importance of exploring ways to reduce dementia risk but noted it is unclear if the vaccine directly reduces risk or if other factors are involved.

In the UK, the shingles vaccine is offered for free to people aged 65, those aged 70 to 79, and people over 50 with severely weakened immune systems.