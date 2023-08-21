EN
    17:48, 21 August 2023 | GMT +6

    New variant of COVID-19 detected in Israel: Report

    JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - A new variant of COVID-19 named BA.2.86 has been identified in Israel for the first time, local media reported Sunday, Kazinform cites Anadolu.

    The Israel Public Broadcasting Organization (KAN) confirmed the presence of the variant, marking the fourth known case worldwide following its identification in the US, the UK and Denmark.

    It noted that with the large number of mutations carried by the new variant, BA.2.86 could render vaccines ineffective, thus worrying the World Health Organization (WHO).

    Earlier, the WHO designated BA.2.86 as a «variant under monitoring» because of the numerous mutations it carries.


