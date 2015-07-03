EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:48, 03 July 2015 | GMT +6

    New version of official website of President of Kazakhstan launched

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The press service of the President of Kazakhstan launched a new version of the official website of the President of Kazakhstan - Akorda.kz.

    The new version of the website has a renewed structure and navigation, responsive design for better access from tablets and smartphones. It also has a function allowing to send the President messages within the function "Letter to the President", the press service of the Akorda informs.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Internet President of Kazakhstan News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!