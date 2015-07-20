EN
    20:18, 20 July 2015

    New vice chairman of Astana branch of Nur Otan Party named

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former head of Astana mayor's administration Yedil Mamytbekov has been named as deputy chairman of the Astana branch of Nur Otan Party.

    Born in 1964, Mr. Mamytbekov is a native of Dzhambyl city. He is a graduate of the A. Zhdanov Leningrad State University. Throughout his professional career he held various posts at the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, the Presidential Administration and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

