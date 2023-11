TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Mambetzhanov has been named as new deputy akim (mayor) of Taldykorgan city.

He served as deputy head of the entrepreneurship and industrial-innovative development department of Almaty region prior to the appointment.

Born in 1979, Mr. Mambetzhanov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy. He has started his career in civil service back in 2005.