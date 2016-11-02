New Vice Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the Governmental resolution No.651 as of November 2, 2016, Abzal Nukenov has been appointed as Vice Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan.

Abzal Nukenov was born July 21, 1978 in Almaty region.

From 1995-2000, he studied at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University majoring in Political Science. In 2004, he obtained a Candidate of Political Science degree.

From 2000 to 2005, he worked as a Consultant and Chief of the Ideological Activity Sector of Nur Otan Party Central Office.

From 2005 to 2006, he served as Chief of the Department for Interaction with Non-Governmental Organizations and Religious Associations at Almaty Mayor’s Office Internal Policy Department

In September 2006, he was appointed as Deputy Akim of Auezov District of Almaty city

From 2009 to 2011, Nukenov served as the Director of the Contemporary Research Institute at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University

In 2011-2016, he served as a Sector Chief, Deputy Chief and Chief of the Situation Centre of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

A.Nukenov was awarded with Eren Enbegi Ushin medal.