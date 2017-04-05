EN
    18:33, 05 April 2017 | GMT +6

    New Vice Minister of Agriculture appointed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Toleutay Satayevich Rakhimbekov has been appointed Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.    

    According to the Ministry's press service, Toleutay Rakhimbekov is a graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Agriculture and holds a diploma in Organization and Technology of Machines' Repair and a PhD degree.

    In different years, he worked as a Chief of the Division for Agricultural Products Processing, Director of the Department for Strategy and Analysis of Agro-Industrial Sector's Development, Department for Analysis and Public Regulation of Agro-Industrial Sector's and Rural  Territories' Development, Department for Agricultural Products Processing and WTO, Department for Agricultural Markets of the Ministry of Agriculture. He also headed JSC KazAgroInnovations and served as Deputy Akim of Karaganda region for agriculture. 

     

     

