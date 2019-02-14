New Vice Minister of Culture and Sport appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yeldos Ramazanov has been appointed as new Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Born in 1971 in Karaganda city, Mr. Ramazanov is a graduate of the Moscow State University and the Buketov Karaganda State University.



He began his professional career back in 1992 in commercial sector and national companies. Prior to the recent appointment he held the post of Vice President of "Judo Federation" Republican Social Association.