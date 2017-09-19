New Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Asset Kurmangaliyev has become the new Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

His predecessor Arman Ramazanov tendered resignation and was relieved of the post in accordance with the government decree.

Born in 1965 in Karaganda region, Mr. Kurmangaliyev is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.



In 1998-2015, he held various posts at the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Nur Otan National Democratic Party.



Mr. Kurmangaliyev worked as the head of the Agricultural Administration of Astana city in 2015-2016.



Since February 2017 he has been serving as the General Director of the Republican State Enterprise "Kazarnaulyexport" of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry.