    17:11, 23 April 2019 | GMT +6

    New Vice Minister of Defense appointed

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Baurzhan Tortayev has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the presidential decree, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    Born in 1967 in Semipalatinsk, he held various posts throughout his professional career at the Kazakh Statistics Agency, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, and the Presidential Administration.

    Prior to the appointment Mr. Tortayev served as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance since April 2017.

