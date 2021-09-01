New Vice Minister of Digital Development named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Malik Olzhabekov as the Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1986 in Almaty region is the graduate of the KIMEP, Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Since August 2019 up to present worked as the deputy head of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.