New Vice Minister of Education and Science appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By a governmental decree, Sholpan Karinova has been appointed Vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1972, Sholpan Karinova is a graduate of the Shokan Ualikhanov Kokshetau Pedagogical Institute (1994) majoring in ‘Teacher of the Russian Language and Literature’. In 2016, she obtained a master’s degree in Pedagogy from the Omsk State Pedagogical University, Kazinform learnt from the PM's press service.

She started her career in 1994 as a rural teacher. Then she worked as a college teacher and school principal.

From 2005 to 2008, she was Chief of the Education Department of Tayinsha municipality, North Kazakhstan region.

From 2009 to 2012, she was Deputy Chief of the North Kazakhstan region’s Education Department.

In May 2012, she was appointed Deputy Mayor of Petropavlovsk for Social Affairs. From July 2013 to 2017, she worked as Chief of Education Department of the North Kazakhstan region.

In 2017-2018, she was Director of the Department for Preschool and Secondary Education of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

From October 2018, she was Deputy Director of the Center for Pedagogical Excellence at the AEO Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools.