New Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rustem Bigari has been appointed as Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, the PM's official website reports.

Bigari, born in 1976 in Kokshetau, is a graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University.



Since August 2009 up to present he has been acting as deputy head of the informatization and information resources security department of the Kazakh President's Administration.