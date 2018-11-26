New Vice Minister of Energy appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sungat Yessimkhanov has become the new Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry.

Former Vice Minister Shkarupa stepped down from the post voluntarily.



Born in 1973 in Pavlodar region, Yessimkhanov is a graduate of the Pavlodar industrial institute and the Karaganda "Bolashak" institute.



He started his professional career as an engineer at Aluminum Kazakhstan JSC in 1996.



Prior to the appointment he held the post of the Chairman of the Nuclear and Energy Monitoring and Control Committee of the Ministry of Energy.