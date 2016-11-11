New Vice Minister of Energy named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Makhambet Dosmukhambetov has been appointed as new Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

"Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev introduced new Vice Minister Dosmukhambetov to the staff of the ministry on November 11," the ministry said in a statement.



Born in 1960, Mr. Dosmukhambetov is a native of Atyrau region. He is a graduate of the Gubkin Moscow Institute of the Petrochemical and Gas Industry and the Kazakh State Law University.



Recently he held posts at various oil and gas companies in Kazakhstan, including JSC "Embamunaigas" and JSC "NC KazMunaiGas".



