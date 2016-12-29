New Vice-Minister of Finance appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM New Vice-Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan was appointed, press service Ministry of Finance reports.

Berik Sholpankulov served as chairman of the Financial Monitoring Committee prior to his appointment as Vice-Minister by the government decree № 870 as of December 28, 2016.

Berik Sholpankulov was born in 1976. In 1996 he graduated from the Kazakh National Agrarian University, majoring in ‘Accounting, control and business analysis'. And in 2016 he received a master's degree from the National Defense University named after the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation in ‘Military and administrative management'.

New Vice-Minister began his career at the Treasury Committee under the Finance Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in October 1996.

From October 2001 to July 2004 he served as department head at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From December 2008 to June 2014 Berik Sholpankulov was Vice-Minister of Finance. In July 2014 he took over as Vice-Minister of Defense in charge of economics and finance.

Mr Sholpankulov was awarded with Ministry of Finance Diplomas, jubilee medals '10 Years of Astana' and '20 years of Kazakhstan's Independence', 'For Distinguished Labor' medal, 'Karzhy kyzmetining uzdigi' badge, and a II degree medal 'For Contribution to Eurasian Economic Union Development'.