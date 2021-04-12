EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:40, 12 April 2021 | GMT +6

    New Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan named

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Yerbol Karashukeyev is appointed the Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan, the PM’s official website reads.

    Born in 1976 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University, Contemporary Institute of Humanities.

    Since March 2021 up to present he has been working as the acting head of the state control and organizational and territorial work department of the President’s Administration of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!