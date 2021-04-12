New Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Yerbol Karashukeyev is appointed the Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan, the PM’s official website reads.

Born in 1976 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University, Contemporary Institute of Humanities.

Since March 2021 up to present he has been working as the acting head of the state control and organizational and territorial work department of the President’s Administration of Kazakhstan.