    19:40, 21 April 2020 | GMT +6

    New vice Minister of Health named

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By a decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan Lyudmila Byurabekova was appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to primeminister.kz.

    Lyudmila Byurabekova was born in 1973 in the city of Karaganda. She graduated from the Karaganda State Medical Academy, Kazakhstan Pharmaceutical Institute and the International Academy of Business.


