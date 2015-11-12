EN
    19:35, 12 November 2015 | GMT +6

    New Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development named

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yelzhan Birtanov has been appointed as new Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the ministry's press service reports.

    Born in 1971, Mr. Birtanov is a native of Dzhambul. He boasts extensive experience in healthcare sphere as he worked as director of the Republican State Enterprise "Institute for Healthcare Development" under the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, deputy chairman of JSC "National Medical Holding", Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan and president of JSC "National Medical Holding". It bears to remind that First Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Salidat Kairbekova was relieved of the post on October 9 due to the transfer to another appointment.

