New Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan named

Former chairman of the railway and water transport committee of the Ministry of Transport Olzhas Saparbekov was appointed Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Government.

Hailing from Aktobe, Olzhas Saparbekov is a graduate of the Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications and the Buketov Karaganda State University.

At the start of his career, he worked for private railway companies and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company.

He joined the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development in 2021 as deputy chairman of the industrial development committee.

He became the chairman of the railway and water transport committee of the Ministry of Transport in November 2023.