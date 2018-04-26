New Vice-Minister of Information and Communication named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurgul Mauberlinova has been appointed the new Vice-Minister of Information and Communication of the Republic of Kazakhstan in line with the Government's decree. Former Vice-Minister Alan Azhibayev tendered his resignation earlier, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Born in 1973, Ms Mauberlinova is a native of Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz.



In the early days of her professional career the newly-appointed vice-minister held various posts at government agencies and commercial sector.



In 2006, Ms Mauberlinova joined the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan as the chief expert of the Information and Archives Committee.



Two years later she became chief consultant of the Information and Analytics Center of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



In 2012, Ms Mauberlinova took up the post of deputy director of the Republican State Enterprise "Central Communications Service" under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and advisor to Majilis Speaker of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Since July 2016 she has been serving as the Chairman of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Communication of the Republic of Kazakhstan.