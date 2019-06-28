New Vice Minister of Information appointed in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the Government decree Daniyar Yessin has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, the PM's press service reports.

Born in 1981 in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Kazakh Financial Police Academy, Kazakhstan-Russian University, Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of Russia.



Prior to the appointed has worked as the head of the social development department of Nur-Sultan.