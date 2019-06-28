EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:33, 28 June 2019 | GMT +6

    New Vice Minister of Information appointed in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the Government decree Daniyar Yessin has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, the PM's press service reports.

    Born in 1981 in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Kazakh Financial Police Academy, Kazakhstan-Russian University, Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of Russia.

    Prior to the appointed has worked as the head of the social development department of Nur-Sultan.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!