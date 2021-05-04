New Vice Minister of Information of Kazakhstan appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Serik Yegizbayev is appointed the Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1963 in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agriculture Institute, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, Kazakh State Law Academy.

Since February this year up to present worked as the chief of staff of the Information and Social

Development Ministry of Kazakhstan.