NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kemelbek Oishybayev is appointed the Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh Humanities and Law University, Geneva Business School, MBA.

Prior to the appointment has served as CEO at Rukhani Janghyru Kazakhstani Institute of Social Development.