New Vice Minister of Investment and Development named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Saken Sarsenov has been appointed as Vice Minister of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1977, Mr. Sarsenov is a graduate of the Moscow State Aviation Institute. He started his professional career at the Ministry of Transport and Communication and then took up various posts at the Ministry of Finance, "National Information Technologies" JSC, "Kazaktelecom" JSC, the Ministry of Communication and Information, the Ministry of Transport and Communications. Prior to the appointment he was the Chairman of the Committee for Communication, Informatization and Information under the Ministry of Investment and Development.