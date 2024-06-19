New Vice Minister of National Economy named in Kazakhstan

Arman Kassenov has been appointed Vice Minister of National Economy by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government press service.

Kassenov was born in 1981 in Almaty. He received a Bachelor's degree in International Economic Relations at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and a Master's degree in Finance from London Business School. He graduated from the Eurasia Business Executive & Leadership Program Judge Business School at Cambridge University.

He commenced his professional career in 2002 in the financial sector. He has 20 years of experience in senior positions in finance and investment.

Since 2009, he has held various positions of a member of the Board of Directors and a member of the Management Board in the largest private and public financial institutions in Kazakhstan.

From 2023 till present, he has served as Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Qazaqstan Investment Corporation JSC.