New Vice Ministers of Digital Development named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Government of Kazakhstan announced the appointment of new Vice Ministers of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Marat Nurgozhin, Askhat Orazbek, Ablaikhan Ospanov and Daryn Tuyakov will serve as vice ministers at the recently reorganized ministry. Earlier it was called the Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry.

All four joined the Ministry in April 2019.