EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 27 April 2018 | GMT +6

    New Vice Ministers of National Economy of Kazakhstan appointed

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov has introduced two new Vice Ministers Madina Zhunussbekova and Dana Zhunussova to the staff, the ministry's press service said.

    Vice Minister Madina Zhunussbekova will be responsible for strategic planning and analysis, social policy and development of state agencies, and project management, while Dana Zhunussova will monitor international economic integration and international cooperation, trade and foreign trade activities.
    null

    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Ministry of National Economy Top Story Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!