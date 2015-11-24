New vice-president of ADB named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Deborah Stokes as vice-president for administration and corporate management, the bank's website said Nov.24.

Stokes, who is expected to assume office in January 2016, will be responsible for the overall management of the operations of the Budget, Personnel, and Management Systems Department; Office of Administrative Services; Office of the General Counsel; Office of Information Systems and Technology; Office of the Secretary; and Operations Services and Financial Management Department, said ADB's website.

She succeeds Bruce Davis, who is retiring from ADB, according to the message.

Source: Trend.az