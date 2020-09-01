EN
    14:19, 01 September 2020 | GMT +6

    New Vice Speaker of Kazakh Senate named

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nurlan Abdirov is appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

    Abdirov was elected by a show of hands.

    Born in 1961 in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Interior Ministry.

    Prior to the appointment has served as Majilis deputy, VI convocation (since 2016), chairman of the standing legislative, judicial and legal reforms committee, member of the Nur Otan Political Council.


