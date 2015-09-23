New Vice Speaker of Majilis elected

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New Vice Speaker of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, was elected at a plenary session of the chamber on Wednesday.

Majilis Speaker Kabibulla Dzhakupov nominated a candidacy of Abai Tasbulatov, the deputy of Majilis of the 5th convocation. Members of the chamber unanimously voted for MP Tasbulatov. Prior to joining the Kazakh Parliament in 2012, Abai Tasbulatov was Vice Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2002-2006 and Commander of the Republican Guard in 2006-2011.