New virus cases at over 1-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's new coronavirus cases rose by the smallest number in 41 days Monday apparently on the back of tightened social distancing measures and fewer tests over the weekend.

The country added 451 more COVID-19 cases, including 419 local infections, raising the total caseload to 69,114, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), Yonhap reports.

«The COVID-19 pandemic is on the path toward a slow downturn, yet dangers of cluster infections on the community level still persist,» Jeong Eun-kyeong, KDCA chief, said.

Monday's daily caseload marks the first time since Dec. 1 that the daily figure stayed in the 400 range and also a sharp drop from 665 recorded on Sunday, 641 on Saturday and 674 on Friday.

Fewer tests are usually carried out during the weekend.

The number of daily cases stayed below 1,000 for the seventh consecutive day, the KDCA said.

An average of 693 daily new cases were reported across the country over the past week, staying in the 600 range for the first time since early December, the KDCA said.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the country reported 422 new virus cases nationwide, up by 106 from 24 hours ago. Seoul added 140 new cases. At this rate, the daily caseload as of midnight could be around 500.

The country has enforced the Level 2.5 social distancing scheme in the greater Seoul area, which is the second highest in the country's five-tier scheme, and Level 2 rules in other areas since Dec. 8. Health authorities extended the measures until Jan. 17.

Private gatherings of five or more people are banned across the nation during the extended period.

Restaurants and high-risk entertainment venues, including bars, clubs and karaoke establishments, in the Seoul metropolitan area will be allowed to conditionally reopen when the current Level 2.5 measures expire.

The authorities said they will decide whether to lower the level on the coming weekend.

Despite the downward trend, health officials have been vigilant against a new virus variant that was first reported in Britain.

The country has reported 16 variant cases. The authorities extended the ban on passenger flights departing from Britain until Jan. 21.

Of the locally transmitted cases, the capital city of Seoul accounted for 137 cases, and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province took up 142. Incheon, west of Seoul, had 18 new cases. The greater Seoul area accounts for around half of the nation's population.