New virus cases in 300s for 2nd day; vaccinations top 13 mln in less than 4 months

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases remained under 400 for the second day in a row Tuesday on fewer tests over the weekend as the country's vaccination drive picks up steam with 1 in 4 South Koreans receiving at least one jab.

The country reported 374 more virus cases, including 347 local infections, raising the total caseload to 148,647, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said, Yonhap reports.

The latest tally is down from 399 cases on Monday and 452 on Sunday, and marks the lowest since March 23, when the country reported 346 cases.

The country added four more deaths, raising the death toll to 1,992.

Later in the day, health authorities and local governments reported 453 new cases as of 6 p.m., up 169 from the same time the previous day, due to the increased number of COVID-19 tests compared with the weekend. Those from the greater Seoul area accounted for 79 percent.

Health authorities are set to implement a revamped social distancing scheme next month after extending the current distancing rules until July 4.

Currently, the greater Seoul area, Daegu and Jeju Island are under the Level 2 distancing, the third highest in the country's five-tier system, while other regions are under Level 1.5 with nationwide restrictions on private gatherings of five or more people.

Under the revamped four-tier scheme, authorities plan to ease business curfews, with restaurants and entertainment facilities in the capital area permitted to operate until midnight, an extension from the current restrictions until 10 p.m.

Health authorities said they will announce the revamped distancing rules set to be implemented next month this coming Sunday.





