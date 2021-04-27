New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day in S. Korea; vaccine rollout to gather pace

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's daily new virus cases stayed in the 500s for the second straight day Tuesday due to less testing as the country accelerates a vaccine rollout amid woes over another wave of the pandemic, Yonhap reports.

The country reported 512 more COVID-19 cases, including 477 local infections, raising the total caseload to 119,898, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Tuesday's figure was slightly up from 500 the previous day. The daily caseload usually spikes from Wednesday as more people get tested.

The average number of daily infections in the past week neared 700 as cluster infections and untraceable cases continued to grow amid increased social activities due to warmer weather.

There were three additional deaths from the virus, raising the total to 1,820. The fatality rate was 1.52 percent.

The country has designated this week as a special period to stop the rising trend of infections.

Dining-in by civil servants will be banned, and work from home as well as working half time or part of business hours will be expanded in the public sector, according to the authorities.

The greater Seoul area, where more than half of the country's 52 million people reside, is under Level 2 social distancing, the third highest in the five-tier scheme, with the rest of the country under Level 1.5.

The current social distancing level will be effective until May 2, while private gatherings of five or more people are banned nationwide.

South Korea is striving to boost its inoculation campaign, which started in late February, amid concerns of global vaccine shortages.

From Monday, the country began inoculating pharmacists, therapists and dialysis patients, as well as 177,000 social service workers, including police officers and firefighters.

Some 126,000 soldiers over age 30 will also receive jabs from Wednesday, and vaccinations will be focused on the elderly in the first half of the year.

Health authorities aim to vaccinate 3 million people by the end of this month and 12 million by the end of June. The country targets inoculating around 70 percent of the country's population with the first dose of the vaccine by September and achieving herd immunity by November.

The country has so far secured vaccines for 99 million people from the World Health Organization's global vaccine COVAX Facility project and pharmaceutical companies -- Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen.

Of the newly confirmed locally transmitted cases, 116 came from Seoul, 191 from Gyeonggi Province and 14 from Incheon, 40 kilometers west of the capital.

The southeastern port city of Busan, the country's second-largest city, reported 30 more cases.

There were 35 additional imported cases, up four from the previous day, raising the total to 8,251.

The KDCA data showed the number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients was 156, up 24 from the previous day.

The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries was 109,695, up 845 from a day earlier, with 8,383 people being isolated for COVID-19 treatment, down 336 from a day ago.