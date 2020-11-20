New virus cases over 300 for 3rd day, greater Seoul area in 3rd wave of outbreak

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Health authorities on Friday urged people to refrain from gatherings and outdoor activities, as the country's daily new coronavirus cases hovered above 300 for the third straight day and the greater Seoul area, home to half of the country's population, is in the third wave of the outbreak.

The country added 363 more COVID-19 cases, including 320 local infections, raising the total caseload to 30,017, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), Yonhap reports.

The total caseload topped the 30,000 mark, 80 days after the tally surpassed 20,000 on Sept. 1. The country reported its first case on Jan. 20.

The daily caseload has stayed in the triple digits since Nov. 8, with the figure exceeding 300 for the first time since late August on Wednesday with 313 cases. The country confirmed 343 cases on Thursday.

Cluster infections from private gatherings, public facilities and hospitals continued to occur sporadically across the nation, dragging down health authorities' containment efforts.