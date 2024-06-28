New Vision Forum 2024 kicks off in Almaty: a day of insight and innovation

With the opening of the "New Vision: Power of Business" event, the capital of southern Kazakhstan has emerged as the focal point of international commercial conversation. The forum, which is taking place from June 27 to 29, brought together notable investors and hundreds of local and international business professionals. Kazinform News Agency is on location and providing live coverage of the event.

The New Vision forum, which is being organized by the same team that brought together prominent specialists and Nobel Prize winners in medicine in April, along with educators who were honored with the National Teachers Prize, promises to be an insightful event. The primary organizer and CEO of Nobel Fest, Maxsat Kurbenov, stressed in his opening remarks the significance of this gathering for Kazakhstan's business community.

“This event is crucial for the business community in Kazakhstan,” Kurbenov stated. “It provides a platform for discussing the most pressing issues and opportunities in global and regional business.”

Kazinform News Agency had the privilege of an exclusive interview with Marco Vicenzino, Global Strategy Project Director, who shared his expert views on the event and the broader geopolitical environment.

“It is my first day of the event, an impressive roster of speakers, very well organized and the theme behind it, there is a lot of thought put into it, very forward-looking and definitely there should be follow-up on a conference like this. Hopefully, it's not just a one-off. What I've seen so far is something promising for the region, for Kazakhstan, and for the broader region. I think also for beyond,” Vicenzino commented.

During his talk, he emphasized Kazakhstan's potential as a major center for transportation and logistics, the opportunity it presents for foreign businesses to invest there, and the advantages and difficulties the nation faces both locally and internationally.

The virtual meeting with Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson was one of the first day's highlights. Even though he was unable to attend in person, Branson's journey and insights into sustainability and business enthralled the audience.

“Thank you for inviting me. I've always wanted to come to Kazakhstan, and it's very sad not to be there in person because it's a country that has so much to offer,” Branson began. “Next time, I'll see you in person, but I'm as close as I can be thanks to the wonders of technology.”

Under Maksat Kurbenov's moderating, Branson's talk included his life narrative, his business ventures, and his outlook on sustainability. A worldwide perspective on innovation was provided by the debate, which inspired many of the guests.

Attendees at the New Vision forum anticipate more thought-provoking talks and workshops that will influence business in Kazakhstan and beyond in the future. The occasion highlights Kazakhstan's ability to be a leader in innovation and sustainable business practices, in addition to its strategic significance in the international business sphere.

