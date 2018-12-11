New waste recycling plant starts its work in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today's nationwide teleconference President of Kazakhstan Nurultan Nazarbayev has launched a waste recycling plant in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

As the President stressed, it is the important facility not only for our country but also for the entire world. The enormous amounts of recoverable resources and waste disposal currently appear to be profitable business throughout the world. This practice should be disseminated, similar plants should be built in Astana and other large cities to recycle waste and then reap benefits.

Besides, the reinforced-plastic products plant has been put into service. The new plant boasts complete cycle of secondary polymer processing and production of high-demand consumer goods.