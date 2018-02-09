New wave of foreign investments heading to Kazakhstan - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev claimed Friday the new wave of FDI is coming to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

While making a report at the enlarged session of the Government chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Friday, Premier Sagintayev briefed on the Government's efforts to attract foreign direct investment.



"Over the years of independence some $300 billion of foreign direct investment has been attracted into the country. Kazakhstan is the Central Asian leader in that respect. To date, the structure of inflow of investments has changed. 25% of foreign investments is channeled into processing industry and 50% - into non-resource sectors. The new wave of foreign investments is coming to the country," the Prime Minister said.



He stressed that expansion of Tengiz project with $37 billion worth of investments from Chevron is second to none in the world.



"The Government controls implementation of your agreements with China, Russia, the U.S., Japan, the Republic of Korea, Iran, Turkey and other countries, on developing industrial facilities worth $50 billion," said Sagintayev addressing President Nazarbayev.