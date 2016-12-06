New wells commissioned on Amangeldy gas condensate field

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The resource base of the gas field in the severe Moiyinkumsky district of Zhambyl region, according to the forecasts, will extend to 20 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the next years.

In October, 2003 at Akbulym compressor station President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev launched the pilot operation of Amangeldinsky Gas-Condensate Field (AGCF).

The first billion production milestone was in 2007, the second - in 2010. The three-billion milestone of natural gas production was reached in 2013. There was produced 321,8 million cubic meters of natural gas and 21,8 thousand tons of gas condensate.

The project has been implemented within the strategic plan "100 steps in gas and gas supply" of JSC Kaztransgaz.

As reported by the directorate of Amangeldy Gaz LLP (subsidiary company JSC Kaztransgaz), within 13 years 4 billion cubic meters of gas and 300 thousand tons of condensate have been produced. The problem of gas deficit in the south of Kazakhstan was resolved. The general operational fund of AGCF incudes 40 wells which allow to extract more than 1 million cubic meters of gas per day.

On the threshold of the 25th anniversary of Independence "Amangeldy Gaz" has commissioned additional wells No. 129 and No. 131 on Amangeldy field and No. 8 on Zharkum field which allow to keep average daily amount of gas production at the level of more than 1 million cubic meters.

Also the company has completed construction of the 24-kilometer gas pipeline 'Amangeldy - Zharkum - Ayrakty'. The pipeline transports gas to the central gas processing unit of Amangeldinsky field.

Today large-scale exploration of the new fields Koskuduk, Sultankuduk, Ayrakty and Anabay are carried out. As a result considerable deposits of hydrocarbon raw materials were found and it is planned to grow the volumes of production of hydrocarbon raw materials.

For all these years Amangeldy Gaz LLP has been the unique organization engaged in investigation, production and development of hydrocarbon fields in Zhambyl region. As a result the rate for cubic meter of gas for the local residents is much less compared to the average rate in the country. The quality conforms to the state standards, according to the directorate of Amangeldy Gaz.